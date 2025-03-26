5th ICBC rebate cheques now going out to eligible customers

Send this page to someone via email

ICBC customers will soon be receiving their rebate cheques of $110.

The organization announced on March 26 that 3.7 million rebate cheques are now starting to be delivered to eligible customers who had an active basic insurance policy in January.

“As a result of prudent fiscal management and the strong financial position of ICBC, we have another opportunity to put money back into the pockets of ratepayers,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg.

“This rebate is just one small way for ICBC to give back to its customers as we all navigate global economic uncertainty and increased costs in the face of unjustified tariffs.”

This is the fifth rebate for eligible ICBC customers, with a total of approximately $640 if the customer qualified for every rebate.

This time, ICBC said it is working exclusively with Canadian vendors to deliver the rebates, due to U.S. trade actions.

“As a public insurer, all ICBC profits — including from our Optional insurance products — stay within British Columbia, keeping rates affordable and benefitting the economy and B.C. communities,” said David Wong, ICBC’s president and CEO.

“We also invest $50 million every year to make B.C. roads safer, from improving roads and education campaigns to the intersection safety camera program.”

For more information on rebate eligibility, timing and payment methods, visit icbc.com/2025rebate.