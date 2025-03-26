Menu

Economy

5th ICBC rebate cheques now going out to eligible customers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. budget 2025: ICBC rebate coming to help with affordability'
B.C. budget 2025: ICBC rebate coming to help with affordability
Finance Minister Brenda Bailey announced in her B.C. budget Tuesday that the government continues to prioritize helping people with the cost of living and announced an ICBC rebate of $110 for anyone with a policy. – Mar 4, 2025
ICBC customers will soon be receiving their rebate cheques of $110.

The organization announced on March 26 that 3.7 million rebate cheques are now starting to be delivered to eligible customers who had an active basic insurance policy in January.

“As a result of prudent fiscal management and the strong financial position of ICBC, we have another opportunity to put money back into the pockets of ratepayers,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg.

“This rebate is just one small way for ICBC to give back to its customers as we all navigate global economic uncertainty and increased costs in the face of unjustified tariffs.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. family’s lawsuit against ICBC challenging the insurers no-fault system'
B.C. family’s lawsuit against ICBC challenging the insurers no-fault system
This is the fifth rebate for eligible ICBC customers, with a total of approximately $640 if the customer qualified for every rebate.

This time, ICBC said it is working exclusively with Canadian vendors to deliver the rebates, due to U.S. trade actions.

“As a public insurer, all ICBC profits — including from our Optional insurance products — stay within British Columbia, keeping rates affordable and benefitting the economy and B.C. communities,” said David Wong, ICBC’s president and CEO.

“We also invest $50 million every year to make B.C. roads safer, from improving roads and education campaigns to the intersection safety camera program.”

For more information on rebate eligibility, timing and payment methods, visit icbc.com/2025rebate.

