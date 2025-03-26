15-year-old girl dead after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a driver in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, police say.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard, not far from Finch Avenue and McCowan Road in Scarborough, just before 10 a.m.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene where a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver remained at the scene, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
Trending Now
Later in the day, investigators confirmed the pedestrian was a 15-year-old girl.
The investigation is ongoing.
- Warning about ‘high-risk offender’ who attacked 5-year-old issued by Toronto police
- Ontario man facing charges in probe of ‘loan-sharking activity’ at casinos
- A look at five talking points as the Blue Jays kick off the 2025 season
- Ontario’s associate housing minister opposed ‘crazy’ 11-storey tower idea during election
Comments