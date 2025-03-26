Menu

Canada

15-year-old girl dead after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a driver in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard, not far from Finch Avenue and McCowan Road in Scarborough, just before 10 a.m.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene where a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver remained at the scene, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Later in the day, investigators confirmed the pedestrian was a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation is ongoing.

