15-year-old girl dead after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a driver in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard, not far from Finch Avenue and McCowan Road in Scarborough, just before 10 a.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene where a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver remained at the scene, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Later in the day, investigators confirmed the pedestrian was a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation is ongoing.