Warning about ‘dangerous offender’ who attacked 5-year-old issued by Toronto police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have released a warning about a high-risk offender they say poses a risk to the community and children who has been released from prison earlier this month.

On March 14, Simon Gares, 43 was released from prison to reside in a community-based residential facility in Toronto on statutory release.

In 2019, police say Gares was convicted of assault causing bodily harm and found to be a Dangerous Offender.

Court documents show Gares’ victim was a five-year-old child who, in 2016, was assaulted while entering a bakery with his mother and brother.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Gares kick the child with great force, the documents show.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Court documents show the young child was rendered temporarily unconscious and taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Gares is subject to a long-term supervision order and a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

In 2024, police say Gares was convicted of breaching his long-term supervision order and was incarcerated until earlier this month.

Court documents also show in 2013, Gares “threatened to kill elementary school aged children” when he was angered by the Children’s Aid Society’s refusal to allow him access to his own children.

Records show his lawyer felt these threats to be “sufficiently serious to necessitate informing the police.”

He was convicted on two charges of threatening death, theft, assault with intent to resist arrest and for failing to comply with probation.

Upon his release in 2015, police issued a public warning to about two dozen public schools in his former neighborhood, sending home letters to parents about his “threat to public safety.”

While on statutory release, Gares has numerous conditions, including not entering drinking establishments, not consuming alcohol, not consuming drugs, and following a treatment plan.

The Toronto Police Service says it is notifying the public about Gares because of his demonstrated risk to the community and children.

Anyone with information about Gares asked by police to call them or Crime Stoppers.