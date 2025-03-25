Okanagan Falls residents hope incorporation helps it become vibrant community again

Send this page to someone via email

Change is on the horizon for the small South Okanagan community of Okanagan Falls.

“We are taking a big step towards returning to a vibrant, busy small town,” said Matt Taylor, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Area D director.

In a narrow referendum this past weekend, 53 per cent of voters said yes to incorporation.

The result paves the way for the community of roughly 2,700 to become a district municipality with its own mayor and council.

“This community just has a ton of potential,” Taylor said.

Potential, some have argued, is tough to achieve with a single elected director representing the area at the regional district table.

However, after decades of debate and a failed incorporation attempt in 1989, the community will now forge ahead with creating its own local government.

In an email, the provincial government stated, “Over the next few months, the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs will work with RDOS, the Osoyoos Indian Band, and others to advance the transition of Okanagan Falls to municipal governance.

“That will provide more advocacy, better governance, local decision making and staffing that are dedicated to Okanagan Falls because presently staff are dedicated to the regional district, so that’s a big region,” Taylor said.

Incorporation does come at a cost. In this case, it’s $289 per year for an average house.

“I wasn’t in favour of it because I don’t want my taxes going up again,” said Okanagan Falls resident Pat Schmidt.

The community has been dwindling as many businesses and residents have left.

At the elementary school, enrolment has plummeted by half to about 100 children.

“The flip of it is what is the cost of not incorporating,” said Taylor. “It’s really questionable if we are viable as a small town.”

The downturn in the once-thriving community started after the Weyerhaeuser sawmill shut down in 2007.

The gradual economic decline continued over the years and then in 2019 there was a big blow when the community lost its only grocery store.

It re-opened three years later under new ownership.

The Belich family took a big leap of faith opening Belich’s AG Foods in 2019 during the downturn, so news of incorporation at the grocery store comes with emotion.

“We are excited for growth, for everything. It’s a great store, it’s a great community,” said an emotional Mike Belich. “This incorporation is just another little kick in the butt to get us moving forward again instead of everybody doom and gloom, crying. ‘This is not viable.’ This is a viable town.”

At the nearby Falls Barber shop, incorporation is being welcomed.

“It’s been a long time coming and it will provide a lot of long term benefits to Okanagan Falls,” said co-owner Marshall MacKinnon.

While the exact timeline isn’t known yet, an election to choose a mayor and council will likely happen in 2025.