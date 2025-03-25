SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Kelowna candidates throw hats in ring as federal election campaign begins

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 9:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The battle for Kelowna MP'
The battle for Kelowna MP
Kelowna is predominantly a Conservative stronghold in the federal riding map. It did turn Liberal during the 2015 election but reverted four years later. The candidates throwing their names in the ring this time will make the riding one to watch. Victoria Femia has more.
With the federal election just one month away, the campaign season is about to kick off in full swing in Kelowna, B.C.

Conservative MP for the old riding of Kelowna—Lake Country Tracy Gray is out and about, working to secure re-election, but this time in the newly formed riding simply called Kelowna.

Gray, who has represented the area for almost six years, emphasized the importance of her work in Ottawa and her commitment to the community.

“It has been an honour to serve our community for almost six years and to stand up for our community in Ottawa, to bring the voices to Ottawa from our community, and to fight for our residents,” Gray said.

But the historically blue seat faces a familiar challenger. Former Liberal MP Steven Fuhr, who won Kelowna—Lake Country in 2015, is re-entering the race.

Fuhr, who previously defeated Conservative Ron Cannan, believes this election is a crucial moment for Canada.

“If anyone is watching the news, it’s pretty apparent that it’s an all-hands-on-deck moment for the country,” Fuhr said.

“Like many Canadians, I want to do something, and I believe the most tangible thing I can do is to get involved and run again for the Liberal Party of Canada.”

In addition to Gray and Fuhr, first-time NDP candidate Trevor McAleese is also vying for the seat. A lifelong Okanagan resident, McAleese says he hopes to represent the voices of those who feel overlooked by the major political parties.

“I think there’s a real possibility here to connect with a group of people who feel they’ve been ignored by the major parties. Their needs and values aren’t being addressed by the Liberals, Conservatives, or anyone, really,” McAleese said.

As the election approaches, housing affordability, addiction, homelessness, and U.S. political threats are all key issues the candidates are promising to tackle if elected.

