Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. tabling legislation to kill consumer carbon price for April 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2025 6:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. consumer carbon tax revenue impacts'
B.C. consumer carbon tax revenue impacts
RELATED: B.C. is following the federal government's lead by scrapping the carbon tax and we're learning more about what that means for our province's budget. The tax collects millions of dollars every year on things like gas and home heating. Richard Zussman has more on the numbers – Mar 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s government says it will table legislation on Monday that eliminates the consumer carbon tax in the province.

It says in a statement that the tax will be removed April 1, and it is notifying fuel sellers and natural gas retailers now so they stop collecting the tax as of that date.

B.C. Premier David Eby said earlier this month that the province would kill the consumer tax after Prime Minister Mark Carney made the same announcement about the federal tax.

Click to play video: 'B.C. alters course on the carbon tax'
B.C. alters course on the carbon tax

The statement says that while the government is removing the carbon tax on people, it will continue to ensure big industrial emitters pay their fair share through the carbon-pricing system.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Eby said on March 14 when he made the announcement that people have less money and eliminating the tax will support them.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government statement issued Tuesday says that while it understands getting rid of the tax requires change, it expects fuel sellers and natural gas retailers to make every effort to ensure that their customers are not charged the carbon tax on purchases as of April 1.

The tax has been in place since 2008 and getting rid of it leaves a $1.5-billion hole in the provincial budget.

When Energy Minister Adrian Dix was asked how that shortfall would be replaced, he said the finance minister would provide further details by Monday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices