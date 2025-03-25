Premier Moe says White House’s plan to restore Russian fertilizer market ‘disturbing’

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the plan by the United States to restore Russia’s access to sell fertilizer in the world market is “extremely disturbing.”

Moe told the legislative assembly no country should be normalizing its trade relations with Russia until the country ends its unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

The development of the U.S. helping Russia expand its markets came in a news release following talks between American and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration says it would also look to lower maritime insurance costs and enhance Russia’s access to ports.

Saskatchewan is the world’s largest producer of potash, a mineral used as a fertilizer to help grow crops.

Russia, the second-biggest exporter of the product, saw its potash exports fall after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.