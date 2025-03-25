‘Now is not the time to be in the backcountry,’ Avalanche experts say

The deaths of three people in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., this week serve as a reminder of just how dangerous backcountry travel is in much of the southern Rocky Mountains right now.

Avalanche Canada is reporting “very dangerous” avalanche conditions in a large swath of southern Alberta and B.C. with the recent warm temperatures increasing the danger of large natural and human-triggered avalanches — prompting a warning that there’s “no reason to go near avalanche terrain.”

View image in full screen Avalanche Canada is warning of dangerous avalanche conditions across a wide swath of southern Alberta and British Columbia. Courtesy: Avalanche Canada

“Go to the ski resort, ski with friends and family, inbounds, outside of avalanche terrain, until we get cooler temperatures coming back into the region and really locking up that snowpack and making it a little bit safer.”

That’s the advice Darren Vonk of Kananaskis Mountain Rescue has for anyone planning to head to the mountains for some skiing or snowboarding.

Speaking to Global News, he said the dangerous conditions were caused by a slow start to winter, with the first significant snowfall in November and December. A lack of snow followed in January, and then in February it started to snow again.

“The bond between the old snow and the new snow was quite poor,” said Vonk. “So it kind of produced a really significant layer for slab avalanches — and then into the beginning of March, the snow really started coming as it normally does.’

“We’ve gotten all that new snow that came in March, but what it’s sitting on is really, really weak and poor and not trustworthy,” said Vonk.

In some areas that weak layer is about a metre below the surface. “So it kind of produced a really significant layer for slab avalanches,” added Vonk.

Mountain Rescue Specialist, Mike Koppang, of Kananaskis Mountain Rescue shows there is a weak layer of snow, up to a metre below the surface. Courtesy: Kananaskis Mountain Rescue

With daytime highs in the double-digits in some areas of the southern Rockies and more snow in the forecast — up to 25 cm in the Banff area, staring Wednesday evening — the danger could get even worse.

“We’ve got this precipitation coming, and that’s most likely going to be coming in the form of rain or really heavy snow, which is going to put a significant load on the snowpack,” said Vonk.

View image in full screen Paul Chiddle, Manager of the Outdoor Centre at the University of Calgary is urging anyone thinking of heading into the backcountry to wait until the danger of avalanches improves. Global Calgary

“It’s not time to try to outsmart the snowpack,” said Paul Chiddle, who is a mountain guide and manager of the Outdoor Centre at the University of Calgary.

He said that before planning a trip, it’s important to check conditions on the Avalanche Canada website.

“Look at the weather stations that are available on the app and look for the location you’ll go in,” said Chiddle.

“It will tell you usually temperatures, snowfall in the valley floor and on the upper elevations too, so you’ll see what’s happening with the weather.”

View image in full screen With double digit temperatures in places like Banff on Wednesday, followed by up to 25 cm of more snow, means avalanche conditions in the Rocky Mountains are expected to get even worse. Global News

Chiddle said it’s crucial for anyone travelling in avalanche country to have appropriate training — without exception — and carry the proper equipment, including a transceiver, shovel, and probe for everyone in your group.

“Cellphones may not be your best bet out there in terms of communication,” added Chiddle. “You want a dedicated like walkie talkie system — these days people usually have some kind of satellite communication device where they’re able to communicate for outside help.

“In addition, think about safe travel techniques, think about regrouping in areas of safety, and that doesn’t necessarily mean if there’s trees there that it’s a safe area to regroup. When things (avalanches) have been going recently, they’ve been going big and they will take out mature trees.”

And he offers a final note of caution for for those considering heading into the back country despite the warnings.

“I think at this time of the year — especially in the next few days, moving into the weekend — is not to let that new snow lure you into complacency,” he said. “It’s a good time to dial it back for a few more days until things start to settle down.”

This week’s fatal avalanche brings to seven the total number of avalanche fatalities in Alberta and B.C so far this year.