Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lousy Smarch weather: Wet snow, freezing rain expected in Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 4:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Breaking down the difference between freezing rain, sleet'
Breaking down the difference between freezing rain, sleet
The words "sleet" and "freezing rain" are sometimes used interchangeably during the winter months. Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell breaks down the difference between the two terms – Feb 6, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

‘Tis the season for hope spring has finally arrived — only for us to be reminded this is, after all, Alberta, and winter is not yet released its grip on the province.

Environment Canada said wintry travel conditions will return between Wednesday and Friday.

Heavy wet snow will begin Wednesday night over parts of west-central Alberta, including for Grande Prairie, Whitecourt and Edson, the national weather agency said.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada said snow will intensify across the middle of the province, including the Edmonton area.

Lousy Smarch weather: Wet snow, freezing rain expected in Alberta - image View image in full screen

South of Edmonton, including Red Deer and areas east in central Alberta, rain mixed with freezing rain is possible before transitioning to snow Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall amounts of five to 20 cm is forecast by Friday morning across central Alberta, with higher accumulations of 25 cm possible near the Rocky Mountains and over areas northwest of Edmonton, such as near Grande Prairie.

Trending Now
Lousy Smarch weather: Wet snow, freezing rain expected in Alberta - image View image in full screen

Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington noted Edmonton may receive a mix of rain and snow, up to 10 or so cm.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But – given the warm temperatures to start the week and uncertainty in how fast the snow will fall, Environment Canada said confidence in total snowfall accumulations is moderate.

So buckle up Alberta, and don’t swap our your tires quite yet — third winter is on the way.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices