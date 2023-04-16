Snowmobiler killed in fatal avalanche north of Panorama, B.C.

One person has been killed in an avalanche in the Thunderwater Lake riding area north of Panorama, B.C.
Avalanche Canada says a party of three were snowmobiling Saturday above Whirlpool Lake when two riders were caught in an avalanche that was reportedly triggered near a rocky feature on a slope.
One rider managed to ride off to the side, avoiding the avalanche, but the other was buried in roughly two metres of snow. The other members of the party pulled the person out of the snow and performed CPR. Columbia Valley Search and Rescue evacuated the rider via helicopter to B.C. Ambulance Service in Invermere, B.C., but the person did not survive.
Avalanche Canada said several serious avalanche accidents have been reported over the last few days as dangerous conditions persist across western Canada.
