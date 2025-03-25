9 taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg home, firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters say nine people were taken to hospital in unstable condition Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide incident in East Kildonan.

Fire crews were called to a home on Sharron Bay just before 9:30 a.m., and said their carbon monoxide readings measured 300 parts per million — more than 30 times higher than what’s usually considered safe.

After the nine people were taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment, firefighters ventilated the home, and Manitoba Hydro continues to investigate the cause of the incident.