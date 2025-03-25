Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

9 taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg home, firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WFPS: check your carbon monoxide detectors'
WFPS: check your carbon monoxide detectors
RELATED: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Public Education Coordinator Justin Kutzak talks about Carbon Monoxide Awareness week, signs and symptoms related to the 'silent killer', and some of the regulations around detectors in Winnipeg. – Nov 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg firefighters say nine people were taken to hospital in unstable condition Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide incident in East Kildonan.

Fire crews were called to a home on Sharron Bay just before 9:30 a.m., and said their carbon monoxide readings measured 300 parts per million — more than 30 times higher than what’s usually considered safe.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After the nine people were taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment, firefighters ventilated the home, and Manitoba Hydro continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

Click to play video: 'Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week'
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices