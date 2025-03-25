Montreal officially replaces city hall welcome sign that included woman wearing hijab

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal has officially taken down a welcome sign that stirred controversy last fall because it depicted a woman wearing an Islamic headscarf.

The sign in the lobby of the newly renovated city hall, which showed a woman wearing a hijab, drew criticism online, prompting Mayor Valérie Plante to commit to taking it down in the name of secularism.

In the image, which is in the style of a pencil sketch, the woman is standing between two men — one who seems younger and is wearing a baseball cap and overcoat, and an older man with his hands crossed in front of him.

“Welcome to Montreal City Hall!” is written in French above them.

View image in full screen The City of Montreal has officially taken down a welcome sign that stirred controversy last fall because it depicted a woman wearing a headscarf. Giuseppe Valiante/ The Canadian Press

The image also drew complaints from Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who said it was an example of religion creeping into the public sphere.

Those opposed to taking down the image, including a number of Muslim rights groups, said the image was meant to illustrate the diverse nature of Montreal in 2025.

Plante spokeswoman Catherine Cadotte says the poster did not fulfil its intended purpose.

She says it will be replaced by a rotating exhibition of works designed by young Montreal artists, allowing them to highlight their aspirations for the city’s future.