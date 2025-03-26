Shoppers bid farewell to Dartmouth Hudson’s Bay store as liquidation sale begins

Shoppers arrived early for the official start of liquidation at the Hudson’s Bay in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday.
Most of the initial markdowns inside the store at Mic Mac Mall offered discounts of 15 per cent.
However, many of the items the Bay is most famous for — such as the iconic striped blankets — have already flown off the shelves.
Canada’s oldest company filed for creditor protection earlier this month. The store in Dartmouth is one of 70 across the country closing its doors.
“I hate to see it go. I want to see a Canadian effort that maybe we can salvage what we’re about to lose after over 300 years,” said shopper Jane Power.
