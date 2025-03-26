Shoppers bid farewell to Dartmouth Hudson’s Bay store as liquidation sale begins

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Shoppers arrived early for the official start of liquidation at the Hudson’s Bay in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday.

Most of the initial markdowns inside the store at Mic Mac Mall offered discounts of 15 per cent.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, many of the items the Bay is most famous for — such as the iconic striped blankets — have already flown off the shelves.

Canada’s oldest company filed for creditor protection earlier this month. The store in Dartmouth is one of 70 across the country closing its doors.

“I hate to see it go. I want to see a Canadian effort that maybe we can salvage what we’re about to lose after over 300 years,” said shopper Jane Power.

For more on this story, watch the video above.