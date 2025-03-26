Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Shoppers bid farewell to Dartmouth Hudson’s Bay store as liquidation sale begins

By Kathleen McKenna Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liquidation sale begins at Bay store in Dartmouth'
Liquidation sale begins at Bay store in Dartmouth
WATCH: The liquidation sale at the Hudson’s Bay store inside Mic Mac Mall is underway. Shoppers made their way to the Dartmouth location for deals and to have a final look at an iconic store. Kathleen McKenna reports.
Shoppers arrived early for the official start of liquidation at the Hudson’s Bay in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday.

Most of the initial markdowns inside the store at Mic Mac Mall offered discounts of 15 per cent.

However, many of the items the Bay is most famous for — such as the iconic striped blankets — have already flown off the shelves.

Canada’s oldest company filed for creditor protection earlier this month. The store in Dartmouth is one of 70 across the country closing its doors.

“I hate to see it go. I want to see a Canadian effort that maybe we can salvage what we’re about to lose after over 300 years,” said shopper Jane Power.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

