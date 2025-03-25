Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, explosion felt

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 9:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina Refinery Explosion'
Regina Refinery Explosion
WATCH: An explosion and fire at Regina's Co-op Refinery happened early Tuesday morning.
A fire broke out at Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) early Tuesday and those nearby say they felt an explosion.

Regina fire said it was called to the oil refinery at around 4:45 a.m. to assist but the CRC’s own fire crews had the blaze under control.

Flames and smoke could be seen kilometres away coming from the site and the shockwave emitted from the explosion was strong enough to rock the Global News building nearby.

Regina fire said the “situation is under control” and that no injuries have been reported or structures involved.

This is not the first time there have been fires and explosions at the refinery. A fire broke out there in 2020 but was extinguished quickly and in 2014 an explosion occurred on Christmas Eve caused by a frozen, ruptured pipe.

More to come.

Fire, explosion at Regina’s Co-Op Refinery Complex on March 25, 2025. View image in full screen
Fire, explosion at Regina’s Co-Op Refinery Complex on March 25, 2025. Global News
Fire, explosion at Regina’s Co-Op Refinery Complex on March 25, 2025. View image in full screen
Fire, explosion at Regina’s Co-Op Refinery Complex on March 25, 2025. Global News
