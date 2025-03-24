Menu

Share

Politics

Grant Jackson leaves Manitoba legislature, eyes House of Commons seat

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2025 10:29 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building.
The Manitoba Legislative Building.
A member of the Manitoba legislature has resigned his seat to run in the federal election.

Progressive Conservative Grant Jackson is leaving his Spruce Woods seat in western Manitoba to run for the federal Conservatives in Brandon-Souris.

The federal seat has been held since 2013 by Conservative Larry Maguire, who announced Sunday he is not seeking re-election due to health concerns.

Jackson has represented Spruce Woods since 2023, and previously worked as an assistant to Maguire.

The resignation means a byelection must be held within six months in Spruce Woods.

Wally Daudrich, a leadership candidate for the provincial Tories, says he plans to run for the legislature seat.

Jackson said he was surprised to hear of Maguire’s health issues and feels he has big shoes to fill.

“I’m just absolutely flattered and shocked that the federal party has asked me to attempt to step into his shoes,” Jackson told reporters Monday.

“I haven’t been in Ottawa for a little while now but (I’m) certainly familiar with the ropes down there, so I think that places me in a good position to step in.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

