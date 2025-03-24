Menu

Politics

Redistribution means some Manitobans will cast votes in new federal ridings

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney triggers federal election for April 28, asks Canadians for ‘strong, positive mandate’'
Carney triggers federal election for April 28, asks Canadians for ‘strong, positive mandate’
Liberal Leader Mark Carney announced Sunday that he asked Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve parliament and call an election for April 28. Simon accepted, and Carney is now asking Canadians for a “strong, positive mandate.”
The upcoming federal election has high stakes for many Canadians, with concerns over the economy and the next prime minister’s plan for standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump, among them.

But many voters across the country — including a number in Manitoba — will be casting ballots in a different federal riding this time around.

Every 10 years, Elections Canada undergoes a review of ridings, which can lead to redistribution. The last such shuffle occurred in 2022, after the most recent federal election the year prior.

Some local changes include the renaming of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley to the much more concise Winnipeg West, while Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa has been similarly shortened to Riding Mountain.

A few Winnipeg ridings are swapping neighbourhoods, with North Point Douglas, Lord Selkirk Park, and part of Dufferin now falling under the Winnipeg Centre area rather than North Winnipeg, while that riding now includes Leila North, previously part of Kildonan-St. Paul.

If you’re not sure where you’re voting next month, you can find details for ridings across the country at the Elections Canada website.

With files from Sam Brownell

Click to play video: 'Canada election 2025: How will the U.S. trade war impact the campaign?'
Canada election 2025: How will the U.S. trade war impact the campaign?
