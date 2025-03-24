Redistribution means some Manitobans will cast votes in new federal ridings

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming federal election has high stakes for many Canadians, with concerns over the economy and the next prime minister’s plan for standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump, among them.

But many voters across the country — including a number in Manitoba — will be casting ballots in a different federal riding this time around.

Every 10 years, Elections Canada undergoes a review of ridings, which can lead to redistribution. The last such shuffle occurred in 2022, after the most recent federal election the year prior.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Some local changes include the renaming of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley to the much more concise Winnipeg West, while Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa has been similarly shortened to Riding Mountain.

A few Winnipeg ridings are swapping neighbourhoods, with North Point Douglas, Lord Selkirk Park, and part of Dufferin now falling under the Winnipeg Centre area rather than North Winnipeg, while that riding now includes Leila North, previously part of Kildonan-St. Paul.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re not sure where you’re voting next month, you can find details for ridings across the country at the Elections Canada website.

With files from Sam Brownell