Crime

Winnipeg man arrested in what police say was fatal domestic assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman early Saturday morning in what Winnipeg police allege was a domestic assault turned fatal.

Officers arrived at a Selkirk Avenue home just after 3 a.m. in response to a call about a domestic assault. At the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police have identified the victim as Stephanie Anderson-Paupanekis, 33.

With the help of a K9 unit, police tracked down a suspect nearby and arrested 40-year-old Jason Matthew Keam, who is in custody facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Both the suspect and victim were members of Norway House First Nation but were living in Winnipeg at the time of the incident.

