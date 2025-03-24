Winnipeg man arrested in what police say was fatal domestic assault

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman early Saturday morning in what Winnipeg police allege was a domestic assault turned fatal.
Officers arrived at a Selkirk Avenue home just after 3 a.m. in response to a call about a domestic assault. At the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Police have identified the victim as Stephanie Anderson-Paupanekis, 33.
With the help of a K9 unit, police tracked down a suspect nearby and arrested 40-year-old Jason Matthew Keam, who is in custody facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Both the suspect and victim were members of Norway House First Nation but were living in Winnipeg at the time of the incident.
