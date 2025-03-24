‘They were known to each other’: Teen shot, killed inside downtown Toronto condo

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting inside a downtown condo over the weekend.
Det.-Sgt. Mike Taylor told reporters Monday morning that at around 5:55 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to 12 York St., home of Ice Condos, for reports of a person shot on the 49th floor.
Taylor said when officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Yonadab Dar with obvious signs of a gunshot wound, and he was declared deceased at the scene.
A short time later, police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Elijah Chapman. He turned himself into police and was arrested for second-degree murder, Taylor said.
“This investigation is an isolated incident,” Taylor said. “We’re not looking for any other suspects in relation to this incident.”
The victim and suspect were “known to each other” and were friends, Taylor said.
He said the investigation has led investigators to the waterfront to search the lake for the firearm that was used in the shooting.
Taylor said investigators believe the shooting happened during the early hours of Sunday. There were no other injuries and Taylor would not say how many people were inside the unit at the time of the shooting.
This is Toronto’s sixth homicide of 2025.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
