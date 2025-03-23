Menu

Traffic

Calgary police officer hurt after cruiser rear-ended by alleged drunk driver on Stoney Trail

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 23, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
A Calgary police officer was injured during a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Stoney Trail S.E. at 88 Street S.E. on Friday, March 21, 2025. View image in full screen
A Calgary police officer was injured during a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Stoney Trail S.E. at 88 Street S.E. on Friday, March 21, 2025. Global News
A Calgary police officer was injured on the job Friday night when their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the city’s ring road.

The Calgary Police Service said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail S.E. at 88 Street S.E.

A CPS patrol officer was in the midst of a traffic stop when their vehicle was struck from behind.

Police said it’s believed the officer was sitting in the driver’s seat of their cruiser, with emergency lights activated, on the right shoulder of Stoney Trail when a white 2015 Dodge Caravan collided with the cruiser at an unknown rate of speed.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage to the cruiser, and CPS said the officer had to be extracted from the vehicle.

They were taken to hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The force of the collision also caused the cruiser to slide forward and collide with the vehicle it had initially pulled over. Police said the driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not injured, police said, and was arrested at the scene.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with officer-based traffic enforcement for police and all road users on high-speed, high-volume roadways,” Chief Const. Mark Neufeld said in a statement.

Nolan Taylor Watt, 37, was charged with one count each of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 6.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

