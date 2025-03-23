Protest held at Langley Tesla dealership against Elon Musk, in support of democracy

Send this page to someone via email

More than a dozen people set up outside a Tesla dealership in Langley, B.C., on Saturday for what they called a “Tesla Takedown.”

The small but noisy crowd had a clear message for car buyers and Canadians.

“I think Elon Musk is evil. I was going to buy a Tesla last year myself and I was so glad that I didn’t,” said protester Joanne Fry. “But I feel so bad for people who did and have to live with this, but I think we have to stand up as Canadians.”

“I think everybody needs to get off the couch and start worrying about our country and democracy. Simple enough.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think everybody needs to get off the couch and start worrying about our country and democracy. Simple enough."

2:01 Tesla backlash: As anger against Elon Musk grows, will there be a lasting impact?

The close ties between Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump have triggered widespread backlash against the car company.

Saturday’s event was the latest in a string of Tesla protests that started in the United States and have spread to Canada.

A small group also gathered Saturday outside the Tesla dealership in Edmonton, and vehicles at dealerships elsewhere, such as in Hamilton, Ont. have been vandalized.

“If we push hard, we can bring people like Elon Musk down,” said Langley protest organizer Pat McCutcheon.

“This will slip through our fingers unless we get off the couch and stand up, stand up for democracy and stand up for Canada.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This will slip through our fingers unless we get off the couch and stand up, stand up for democracy and stand up for Canada."

1:48 2 Tesla fires in Calgary believed to be arson

Although Saturday’s demonstration was peaceful, that has not been the case for many others.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said it’s received an increased number of calls from local Tesla dealerships since January.

“We can confirm that there have been eight files created for mischief to those dealerships. So, all of those files are open and being investigated,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

The most recent event leading to charges occurred on Friday. Police say they were called to the Tesla Kitsilano dealership around 1:30 a.m. after reports a man had spray-painted obscenities on the front window.

A Vancouver man was arrested and is now facing charges of mischief.

“We ask anyone, have your opinion, protest peacefully but don’t cross that line. Don’t make it criminal because you will face consequences,” Visintin said.