Canada

Protest held at Langley Tesla dealership against Elon Musk, in support of democracy

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 23, 2025 1:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Protesters target Langley dealership amid backlash against Tesla owner Elon Musk'
Protesters target Langley dealership amid backlash against Tesla owner Elon Musk
A noisy crowd of about a dozen people set up outside the Tesla dealership in Langley Saturday, adding their voices to the growing sentiment about the car company's controversial owner. As Taya Fast reports, this protest is just the latest example in the growing backlash, taking aim at Elon Musk through his car company. A warning, the story contains images of swastikas, which some may find disturbing.
More than a dozen people set up outside a Tesla dealership in Langley, B.C., on Saturday for what they called a “Tesla Takedown.”

The small but noisy crowd had a clear message for car buyers and Canadians.

“I think Elon Musk is evil. I was going to buy a Tesla last year myself and I was so glad that I didn’t,” said protester Joanne Fry. “But I feel so bad for people who did and have to live with this, but I think we have to stand up as Canadians.”

“I think everybody needs to get off the couch and start worrying about our country and democracy. Simple enough.”

Click to play video: 'Tesla backlash: As anger against Elon Musk grows, will there be a lasting impact?'
Tesla backlash: As anger against Elon Musk grows, will there be a lasting impact?

The close ties between Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump have triggered widespread backlash against the car company.

Saturday’s event was the latest in a string of Tesla protests that started in the United States and have spread to Canada.

A small group also gathered Saturday outside the Tesla dealership in Edmonton, and vehicles at dealerships elsewhere, such as in Hamilton, Ont. have been vandalized.

“If we push hard, we can bring people like Elon Musk down,” said Langley protest organizer Pat McCutcheon.

“This will slip through our fingers unless we get off the couch and stand up, stand up for democracy and stand up for Canada.”

Click to play video: '2 Tesla fires in Calgary believed to be arson'
2 Tesla fires in Calgary believed to be arson
Although Saturday’s demonstration was peaceful, that has not been the case for many others.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said it’s received an increased number of calls from local Tesla dealerships since January.

“We can confirm that there have been eight files created for mischief to those dealerships. So, all of those files are open and being investigated,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

The most recent event leading to charges occurred on Friday. Police say they were called to the Tesla Kitsilano dealership around 1:30 a.m. after reports a man had spray-painted obscenities on the front window.

A Vancouver man was arrested and is now facing charges of mischief.

“We ask anyone, have your opinion, protest peacefully but don’t cross that line. Don’t make it criminal because you will face consequences,” Visintin said.

Click to play video: 'Up to 80 Teslas damaged at Ontario dealership'
Up to 80 Teslas damaged at Ontario dealership
