SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia will also drop Tesla from its EV rebate program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2025 12:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. excludes Tesla products from EV rebates'
B.C. excludes Tesla products from EV rebates
RELATED: B.C. excludes Tesla products from EV rebates – Mar 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia has become the latest province to scrap electrical vehicle rebates for Teslas due to the CEO’s association with the U.S. administration and its trade war on Canada.

The Progressive Conservative government joined with the NDP and Liberal opposition parties in a vote dropping the electric automaker from the rebate program, which provides subsidies that range from $2,000 to $3,000 per purchase.

Click to play video: 'Tesla backlash: As anger against Elon Musk grows, will there be a lasting impact?'
Tesla backlash: As anger against Elon Musk grows, will there be a lasting impact?

The vote came after Susan Leblanc, an NDP member of the legislature, called for an amendment dropping the Elon Musk-led company’s products from the subsidy program.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

LeBlanc told the legislature that the owner of Tesla has aligned himself with U.S. president Donald Trump in “waging economic war on our country and this is a small way to take a stand against that.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this week, Manitoba’s NDP government dropped Tesla and Chinese-made electric vehicles from its EV rebate program, while BC Hydro has also said it is banning new Tesla products from its electric vehicle rebate program.

Tesla’s communications division didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices