Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Caught on camera: 3 cougars appear in Summerland yard

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
Three cougars caught on security footage in Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
Three cougars caught on security footage in Summerland, B.C. Courtesy: Andy Rzadinski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A jolt that caffeine can’t beat is waking up to find three cougars cutting through your backyard.

Andy Rzadinski of Summerland, B.C., experienced just that Friday morning when he checked the security camera in his yard.

“All three of them came down the big hill, and just came across our backyard and my security camera caught them coming around this way around the shed,” said Rzadinski.

The shocking sight was a first for them, but not unusual for the neighbourhood.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It was a really big surprise. We have seen raccoons, but this was really the biggest Okanagan safari moment,” said Rzadinski.

The carnivorous cougars were tracked on many cameras in the neighbourhood between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The large cat is a regular visitor to Lynne Basso’s yard, her Bischon Shih Tzu called ‘Bear’ catching their sent.

“My dog Bear follows his tracks and just digs his nose into the ground and wherever it walked,” said Basso.

Because they are repeat visitors, Basso takes extra precautions regarding her canine companion.

“I don’t take my dog out into the backyard or the side yard in the evening, I take him out only to the front yard here early mornings and late at night and stay really close to him,” said Basso.

Security camera footage electrifies neighbourhood social media pages where the community members are busy comparing shots while keeping an eye out for each other.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices