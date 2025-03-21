Caught on camera: 3 cougars appear in Summerland yard

Send this page to someone via email

A jolt that caffeine can’t beat is waking up to find three cougars cutting through your backyard.

Andy Rzadinski of Summerland, B.C., experienced just that Friday morning when he checked the security camera in his yard.

“All three of them came down the big hill, and just came across our backyard and my security camera caught them coming around this way around the shed,” said Rzadinski.

The shocking sight was a first for them, but not unusual for the neighbourhood.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It was a really big surprise. We have seen raccoons, but this was really the biggest Okanagan safari moment,” said Rzadinski.

The carnivorous cougars were tracked on many cameras in the neighbourhood between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The large cat is a regular visitor to Lynne Basso’s yard, her Bischon Shih Tzu called ‘Bear’ catching their sent.

“My dog Bear follows his tracks and just digs his nose into the ground and wherever it walked,” said Basso.

Because they are repeat visitors, Basso takes extra precautions regarding her canine companion.

“I don’t take my dog out into the backyard or the side yard in the evening, I take him out only to the front yard here early mornings and late at night and stay really close to him,” said Basso.

Security camera footage electrifies neighbourhood social media pages where the community members are busy comparing shots while keeping an eye out for each other.