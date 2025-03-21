Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As elver fishery season set to launch, N.S. First Nation rejects federal rules

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government scraps elver fishery quota plan after backlash'
Federal government scraps elver fishery quota plan after backlash
The federal government has abandoned controversial plans to redistribute quotas in Atlantic Canada’s lucrative elver fishery. The move was meant to combat unlicensed fishing of baby eels, but harvesters warned it would put their livelihoods at risk. As Heidi Petracek explains, there’s still uncertainty over what this year’s season will bring. – Jan 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The fishing season for baby eels is set to begin at midnight in the Maritimes, but at least one First Nation says it won’t abide by federal rules that limit the lucrative catch.

In a March 5 letter, Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation told the federal Fisheries Department his community won’t use Ottawa’s recently developed smartphone app to log fishers’ harvests — and doesn’t recognize Ottawa’s jurisdiction to oversee the fishery.

Canadian baby eels — also known as elvers — are fished in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Maine and shipped live to Asia, where they are grown to maturity.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After several chaotic and sometimes violent fishing seasons, Ottawa developed an application that allows enforcement officials to monitor the catch of juvenile eels from the point they’re caught until they’re sent to border crossings.

However, Gloade says the Millbrook fishers won’t use the app, and cites a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision that allows for Mi’kmaq communities to earn a moderate livelihood from fishing.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

That court decision, however, also says Ottawa has the right to regulate fisheries for conservation purposes, but Gloade says his community will run its own regulatory system because it believes the elver stock is healthy.

The federal management plan for the 2025 elver season allocated 50 per cent of the 9,960-kilogram total catch to new entrants from First Nations, shifting quota away from non-Indigenous, commercial licence holders.

The regulated elver fishery wasn’t opened last year, with the federal minister citing violence and unlicensed harvesting on the rivers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices