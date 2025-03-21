More than $2 million in property stolen in residential break-ins: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a string of residential break and enters between Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Monday, March 3.

Investigators estimate more than $2 million worth of property was stolen from residences in neighbourhoods across the city, including Aspen Woods, Britannia, Upper Mount Royal and Crescent Heights.

Police say between two and four suspects would gain access to the second floor of the residences, targeting the main bedrooms and stealing high-value items such as jewelry, watches and clothing.

Police believe the victims and residences may have been under surveillance before and during the break and enters, which took place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Investigators have released a photo of a person of interest, who they believe may have been in the area during one of the break-ins, in hopes the public can help identify him.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

“If you see suspicious activity, don’t approach the individuals,” acting Insp. Travis Baker of the Calgary Police Service said. “Take down a description of the person or the vehicle and call police.”

Police are also offering some crime prevention tips for homeowners, including:

Know your neighbourhood and report any suspicious activity to police, including people who appear to be casing homes.

Take note of any suspicious vehicles, including licence plate, colour, make, model, year and unique features such as stickers or damage.

Take note of any suspicious people, including physical descriptions, clothing and footwear.

If you see anything suspicious, call the Calgary police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234.

If you experience a residential break and enter, or an attempted one, immediately call 911.

Additional crime prevention tips for homeowners are available on the Calgary police website.

Anyone with information about the recent break-ins is being asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.