Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More than $2 million in property stolen in residential break-ins: Calgary police

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 1:26 pm
2 min read
Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a series of residential break-ins in which police say about $2 million worth of property was stolen.
Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a series of residential break-ins in which police say about $2 million worth of property was stolen. Courtesy: Calgary police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a string of residential break and enters between Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Monday, March 3.

Investigators estimate more than $2 million worth of property was stolen from residences in neighbourhoods across the city, including Aspen Woods, Britannia, Upper Mount Royal and Crescent Heights.

Police say between two and four suspects would gain access to the second floor of the residences, targeting the main bedrooms and stealing high-value items such as jewelry, watches and clothing.

Police believe the victims and residences may have been under surveillance before and during the break and enters, which took place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Investigators have released a photo of a person of interest, who they believe may have been in the area during one of the break-ins, in hopes the public can help identify him.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Calgary police say the person of interest is about 5’8” tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Calgary police say the person of interest is about five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. Courtesy: Calgary police

“If you see suspicious activity, don’t approach the individuals,” acting Insp. Travis Baker of the Calgary Police Service said. “Take down a description of the person or the vehicle and call police.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police are also offering some crime prevention tips for homeowners, including:

  • Know your neighbourhood and report any suspicious activity to police, including people who appear to be casing homes.
  • Take note of any suspicious vehicles, including licence plate, colour, make, model, year and unique features such as stickers or damage.
  • Take note of any suspicious people, including physical descriptions, clothing and footwear.
  • If you see anything suspicious, call the Calgary police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234.
  • If you experience a residential break and enter, or an attempted one, immediately call 911.

Additional crime prevention tips for homeowners are available on the Calgary police website.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the recent break-ins is being asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices