A suspect in an attempted home invasion on Tuesday was stabbed by the homeowner, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Police responded to a call that two men were trying to break into a home in the 200 block of Harvest Gold Place N.E. at 12:30 p.m.

The homeowner confronted the suspects, stabbing one, police said.

CPS said both men left the scene in a vehicle and officers are looking for them.

