Kelowna councillor asks if short-term rental rules should be loosened amid trade war

Kelowna, B.C.’s waterfront is still on the quieter side, but it won’t be long before tourists start arriving.

This year the Okanagan could be in for an especially busy tourism season and the valley’ s many attractions aren’t the only reasons.

“There’s also that sense of Canadian, Canadianism right now,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association.

Many Canadians are avoiding travel to the United States amid the trade war.

B.C. Premier David Eby even encouraged vacationing closer to home when possible.

“Where you have a choice, please choose to travel in Canada,” Eby said at a recent news conference.

With more Canadians expected to vacation in B.C., questions are being raised whether provincial restrictions on short-term rentals, which were implemented last May, should be loosened.

At Monday’s Kelowna council meeting, Coun. Ron Cannan suggested council consider encourage the province to relax the rules, at least for this upcoming summer season.

” Just wondering if council, through your leadership, your worship, would write a letter of the premier to lift the short-term rental ban to the 13 properties for Kelowna this year,” Cannan said, referring to the buildings that were built for short-term rentals.

However, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said that the city has sent numerous letters to the province advocating for a ‘Made in Kelowna’ type of short term rental model.

Dyas added the city is focusing on its own municipal rules and is relaxing them as of April 14.

That’s when the city will again start granting new licences for short-term rentals in principal residences.

The change means municipal rules will align with provincial regulations, which, if loosened, the city would consider at that time.

“If they were to open that up and if we were to get a look at what they were considering, then it could potentially become part of our short-term rentals for the community,” Dyas said.

Walker-Matthews said she understands the provincial restrictions were needed to create more long-term housing but said loosening the rules, at least for now, is a good conversation to have.

“I think there are times to look at flexibility,” Walker-Matthews said. “There may be some opportunity to make some changes for the short term.”

However, the minister responsible is not backing down saying the restrictions are having the desired affect.

In an email to Global News, housing minister Ravi Kahlon stated, “We’re seeing rents come down, vacancy rates go up, including in places like Kelowna, and an increased housing supply, so we don’t anticipate making any major changes to the short-term rental program. ”