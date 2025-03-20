Francis, Santander lead Blue Jays over Rays

See more sharing options

DUNEDIN – Bowden Francis earned a win with by far his best outing this spring, Anthony Santander drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Thursday.

Francis, who entered the game with a 9.00 earned-run average, pitched 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball until giving up a single to Tanner Murray.

He finished his day allowing three hits, including Jonathan Aranda’s solo home run in the sixth, two walks, and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Four Toronto relievers scattered three hits, with Tommy Nance picking up the save.

Santander opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first and drove home two more with a double in the fifth. Toronto’s other run came on a first-inning fielding error.

Bo Bichette went 3-for-4 and improved his average this spring to .400.

Toronto (15-10) will next play the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Dunedin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.