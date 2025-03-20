SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Francis, Santander lead Blue Jays over Rays

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
DUNEDIN – Bowden Francis earned a win with by far his best outing this spring, Anthony Santander drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Thursday.

Francis, who entered the game with a 9.00 earned-run average, pitched 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball until giving up a single to Tanner Murray.

He finished his day allowing three hits, including Jonathan Aranda’s solo home run in the sixth, two walks, and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Four Toronto relievers scattered three hits, with Tommy Nance picking up the save.

Santander opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first and drove home two more with a double in the fifth. Toronto’s other run came on a first-inning fielding error.

Bo Bichette went 3-for-4 and improved his average this spring to .400.

Toronto (15-10) will next play the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Dunedin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

