Crime

Homicide detectives called in after body discovered on University of Toronto campus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 4:41 pm
1 min read
Toronto police discovered a body on U of T's downtown campus. View image in full screen
Toronto police discovered a body on U of T's downtown campus. Global News
Police are investigating after a body was discovered on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus during rush hour Thursday morning.

Toronto police said in a social media post the body was discovered on the campus — located around Queen’s Park Crescent West and College Street — around 8:20 a.m.

Get breaking National news

The force said a man was located deceased but remained tight-lipped on any other details, declining to answer questions.

Police promised that any new details would eventually be published on its website.

Investigators said the body was being investigated by homicide detectives.

