Guelph city council approves new affordable housing seed program for non-profits

Guelph’s new housing program aims to create more opportunities for affordable homes within the city.

On Tuesday, staff tabled the Affordable Housing Seed Funding program.

Anthony Dolcetti, housing stability advisor, said the initiative will provide financial assistance to non-profits to cover pre-construction costs for affordable housing projects.

“We understand that many people are struggling to find a home right now that they can afford and this grant, along with a few others that we recently rolled out and have been adopted within the city, are one of many ways that we’re looking to bring more affordable housing to the city,” Dolcetti said.

Dolcetti said some pre-construction costs may include feasibility studies, site plans or planning studies.

He said a non-profit may encounter delays or issues in getting affordable housing projects “off the ground” due to a lack of funding, so this particular grant is intended to avoid potential barriers to unlock affordable housing within the city.

Each non-profit will be eligible for up to $25,000.

Dolcetti said the funding can be used to create affordable housing for rent or home ownership.

“Rents would be maintained by the successful proponent who applies for the seed funding grant, should the proposed projects get to the development stage,” he said.

He said the mortgage and rental rates would be set and maintained by the Province’s Affordable Residential Unit Bulletin.

The program is one of many actions included in the city’s Housing Affordability Strategy, which was approved by council in December 2024.

All registered and charitable non-profit organizations in Guelph and Wellington County are eligible to apply for the seed funding, including co-op housing organizations and community land trusts.

Although there are no discussions about expanding the program currently, Dolcetti said there are other funding and incentive programs available, including the Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan.

Organizations can submit their applications this spring.