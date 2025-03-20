France preps ‘survival’ guide to help citizens in case of invasion, nuclear war

Send this page to someone via email

French authorities are gearing up to release an emergency preparedness manual to help the population withstand the possibility of invasion, natural disasters and other potential threats.

A spokesperson for French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou told CNN on Wednesday that the survival manual, which is currently being developed, “aims to encourage citizens to develop their resilience in the face of different crises.”

“This includes natural disasters, technological and cyber incidents, health crises like COVID-19, and security crises like terrorist attacks and armed conflict,” she continued.

Pending the prime minister’s approval, the booklet could be sent out by the summer, according to media reports, and will supplement advice laid out on an existing government website.

The manual will be separated into multiple sections with guidance on how to protect yourself and your peers, how to respond to imminent threats, and include a list of emergency numbers and actions to take if there is a nuclear threat.

The manual will also list ways to participate in defending the community, such a volunteering for reserve units and joining firefighting groups.

In addition, the French authorities released a diagram of a suggested 72-hour survival kit which shows a backpack filled with items people may need in an emergency, including stores of water, copies of important documents, a stash of canned food items, basic medical supplies, batteries, cash and a torch, among others.

An infographic designed by the French government depicting items necessary in an emergency. (French Government). French Government

“Power, gas, and water outages, impassable roads… when a major disaster strikes, the first 72 hours are often the most stressful. This pre-prepared kit will allow you to stay at home more calmly while waiting for help. It will also be very useful in the event of a sudden departure,” the diagram’s description says.

People are advised to keep their kits in a box that is easy to access and to check the kit once a year for expired medications, food, and other items.

France is following suit from countries like Sweden and Denmark, whose governments have already published similar resources.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to increase the country’s number of military reserve personnel from 40,000 to 100,000 over the next 10 years.

“Our country and our continent must continue to defend themselves, equip themselves, and prepare if we want to avoid war,” Macron said during a visit to a military base in France on Tuesday.

“This is the choice we have made and will continue to make. No one can say what will happen in the months and years to come,” he concluded.

Global News has reached out to Public Safety Canada to see if Canada has a similar manual in the works, but did not receive any response by publication time.