Kelowna’s rapid growth highlights need for more schools

Construction projects are underway all over Kelowna, B.C., but there’s one type of construction not happening and it is raising concerns at city hall.

“We are looking at having discussions with the school district, having discussions with the ministry, all of those individuals to see what planning we can do to look at developing schools,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

School infrastructure has become especially important in growing urban centres like Central Kelowna and Capri-Landmark district.

It’s also key in the downtown’s north end, where redevelopment plans, including the old Tolko mill site, will transform the entire area.

“The ‘North End Neighbourhood Plan’ is a major one.

It includes about 5,000 new housing units being built over the next 30 years with an expected influx of 10,000 residents.

The redevelopment includes housing of all types, community amenities and a new waterfront park, but so far it lacks any schools.

“There is a need as the north end of our community grows to engage in those discussions about educational opportunities for families and for children and see what is available,” Dyas said.

Many local schools are already operating at capacity with almost 130 portables in use across the district as student enrollment keeps climbing.

“We’ve had, you know, an average growth rate of about 430 students a year over the last six years,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent for Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“Now, last year our growth rate slowed to just under 150 and so some of those concerns, you know, we’re aware of them, and so is the ministry.”

Kaardal said the district is working with the province to identify appropriate sites for future schools.

In an email, the Ministry of Infrastructure stated that it has invested millions of dollars in the Central Okanagan school district in the last seven years.

“In the Central Okanagan School District we’ve invested over $300 million to create nearly 3,600 new student seats,” the ministry stated.

The ministry also added, “The school district has been supported to do a business case for a new Burtch Road Middle School.”

“It’s very appropriate for us to be able to engage in those discussions to get five or 10 years down the road and then say we should have discussed it 10 years ago,” Dyas said.