RCMP bust ‘police impersonator’ in North Vancouver, seek additional victims

RCMP in North Vancouver have arrested a man who allegedly impersonated police to pull someone over.

Police believe he may have targeted other people, and are appealing for additional victims to come forward.

Mounties said the man was using a black Ford F-150, equipped with flashing red and white lights.

On March 1, he pulled a driver over and identified himself as a member of the North Vancouver RCMP, police said. The man did not have a police uniform or equipment and did not provide identification.

“When this individual had decided to pull the Tesla driver over it was about … the way they were driving, the Tesla’s behaviour and their driving ability,” North Vancouver RCMP Cpl. Mansoor Sahak said.

“It wasn’t about anything to do with issuing them a ticket or extorting them for money or anything like that.”

Mounties arrested the man three days later and seized the truck.

“We are asking anyone who may have been pulled over by this vehicle to take note of key identifying details,” Sahak said.

“The truck has a light bar placed on the lower centre of the windshield, which resembles lighting used on police vehicles. If you recall seeing these features and had a similar interaction, we encourage you to come forward and speak with investigators.”

Mounties are also reminding the public that real police officers will always have a badge with photo identification.

Anyone who believes they are being approached by a police impersonator should trust their instincts, RCMP said, and can call 911 if they need to verify a traffic stop is legitimate.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the police impersonator is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.