Crime

Nova Scotia man charged with murder in 2023 death of his intimate partner

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia advocates want action on intimate partner violence epidemic'
Nova Scotia advocates want action on intimate partner violence epidemic
As the number of deaths related to intimate partner violence continues to rise in Nova Scotia, advocates are calling on the premier once again to address the epidemic head-on. Ella Macdonald has that story – Mar 6, 2025
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 31-year-old man with first-degree murder in the 2023 death of his intimate partner.

RCMP in Colchester County say officers responded to a report of a sudden death in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sept. 17, 2023.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
The victim was a 32-year-old woman, and police considered her death suspicious.

Police arrested the 31-year-old man that morning, but released him without charges.

The Mounties said today that the woman’s death is a case of intimate-partner violence, and they arrested the man again on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder.

The charge comes amid a rash of intimate-partner homicides in Nova Scotia: seven women and one man have been killed since Oct. 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

