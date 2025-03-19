Nova Scotia man charged with murder in 2023 death of his intimate partner

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 31-year-old man with first-degree murder in the 2023 death of his intimate partner.

RCMP in Colchester County say officers responded to a report of a sudden death in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sept. 17, 2023.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim was a 32-year-old woman, and police considered her death suspicious.

Police arrested the 31-year-old man that morning, but released him without charges.

The Mounties said today that the woman’s death is a case of intimate-partner violence, and they arrested the man again on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder.

The charge comes amid a rash of intimate-partner homicides in Nova Scotia: seven women and one man have been killed since Oct. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.