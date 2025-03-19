Nova Scotia man charged with murder in 2023 death of his intimate partner

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 31-year-old man with first-degree murder in the 2023 death of his intimate partner.
RCMP in Colchester County say officers responded to a report of a sudden death in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sept. 17, 2023.
The victim was a 32-year-old woman, and police considered her death suspicious.
Police arrested the 31-year-old man that morning, but released him without charges.
The Mounties said today that the woman’s death is a case of intimate-partner violence, and they arrested the man again on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder.
The charge comes amid a rash of intimate-partner homicides in Nova Scotia: seven women and one man have been killed since Oct. 18.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.
