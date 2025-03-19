Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Have non-sufficient funds? Banks will soon only be able to charge $10

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 10:10 am
1 min read
Customer is holding a credit card and inserting it into a dataphone to make a contactless payment View image in full screen
The new rules cap non-sufficient funds fees at $10 for personal deposit accounts and prohibit charging more than one NSF fee in a period of two business days. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa is limiting the fees that banks can charge customers who don’t have enough in their accounts to cover a cheque or other pre-authorized charge.

The changes included in an order-in-council last week will take effect starting March 12, 2026.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new rules cap non-sufficient funds fees at $10 for personal deposit accounts and prohibit charging more than one NSF fee in a period of two business days.

The changes also prohibit charging an NSF fee when an account shortfall is under $10.

Trending Now

The government announced in the budget last year that it would cap NSF fees at $10 and place other limits on them.

It said at the time that the fees charged by banks could reach almost $50 and that they disproportionately affect low-income Canadians and people with poor credit history

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices