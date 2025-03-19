Video shows police helicopter follow driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401

Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after a police helicopter observed a vehicle travelling double the speed limit on Highway 401.

Police released video from an Air1 helicopter that was “proactively patrolling” when two vehicles were seen travelling at high speed on the highway on March 14 in Whitby, Ont.

Investigators allege both drivers were travelling at speeds more than 200 kilometres per hour.

The video shows footage of the car passing several vehicles quickly, weaving in and out. The vehicle exits Taunton Road, near Highway 412, and is then pulled over by officers.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said one of the two vehicles was located and a 19-year-old was arrested.

He faces charges of careless driving and driving a motor vehicle performing a stunt.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said his licence was suspended for 30 days and the car was impounded for 14 days. He was also released on a promise to appear in court.