Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows police helicopter follow driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 8:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police helicopter follows driver allegedly travelling double speed limit on Highway 401'
Police helicopter follows driver allegedly travelling double speed limit on Highway 401
WATCH: Video from police helicopter shows driver speeding along Ontario highway at 200 km/h.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Durham regional police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after a police helicopter observed a vehicle travelling double the speed limit on Highway 401.

Police released video from an Air1 helicopter that was “proactively patrolling” when two vehicles were seen travelling at high speed on the highway on March 14 in Whitby, Ont.

Investigators allege both drivers were travelling at speeds more than 200 kilometres per hour.

The video shows footage of the car passing several vehicles quickly, weaving in and out. The vehicle exits Taunton Road, near Highway 412, and is then pulled over by officers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said one of the two vehicles was located and a 19-year-old was arrested.

He faces charges of careless driving and driving a motor vehicle performing a stunt.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said his licence was suspended for 30 days and the car was impounded for 14 days. He was also released on a promise to appear in court.

Trending Now

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices