Cash sale of scrap metal from B.C. city’s works yard raises questions

A Global News investigation has uncovered that for at least two years, in 2022 and 2023, metal was being taken from Richmond’s City Works Yard to Mitchell Island and sold for cash by city employees.

The results of a Global BC freedom of information request came back with 33 fully redacted pages.

There are numerous receipts and emails. In one, the union alerts management that material is being “dropped off on-site and cash is given.”

“We are definitely now concerned as this started with two envelopes … and now 11 occurrences,” the email states.

The City of Richmond says its investigation found about $4,000 in cash was involved.

“We understand the optics, we appreciate the optics aren’t good that’s why the process has now changed,” City of Richmond spokesperson Clay Adams told Global News.

“The money that the staff brought back was handed to management and it was actually used for city purposes. There was no personal use of funds. There was no money changing hands or being shifted for any purpose other than city purposes.”

Following our interview, in an email, Adams admitted that “a small amount of the cash was used to purchase gift cards in accordance with the employee recognition program at the time.”

The metal selling was at the direction of a manager.

“The City sets policies, procedures and work direction,” CUPE, which represents city workers, told Global News.

Richmond says the manager behind the metal selling faced no discipline.