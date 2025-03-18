Kelowna RCMP equip seniors with tools to protect themselves in wake of scam spike

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Okanagan seniors is better equipped to recognize scams following a scam information session in Kelowna.

“The scams go on and on and on. We can’t keep up to it,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The local RCMP detachment has reported a spike in the number of scams so far this year.

According to police, there have been well over a dozen scams since January involving seniors, possibly more that went unreported.

“There’s so much going on in the world right now, and we’re watching the news, we’re seeing things that we’re not sure of, and people are playing on that,” Della-Paolera said.

“They are using what’s happening in our world as a new way to try to scam you.”

The financial loss from the reported cases, police said, has totalled close to $40,000.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Della-Paolera said. “It’s big business.”

Tuesday’s scam information session was hosted by Society of Hope, a non-profit organization providing affordable housing to many seniors.

“I think one of the things that happens is people get embarrassed by it,” said Ken Zeitner, Society of Hope’s executive director. “People feel like, ‘Oh, I have been scammed, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know who to talk to,’ so having this available and bringing this awareness to our folks really is a big step in helping everybody.”

Seniors in attendance told Global News they found the session informative.

“I know what to look for,” said Cathy Landry.

Another senior, Winn Sherland, said she learned to be extra careful.

“Be cautious and phone somebody and make sure you know what you are doing,” Sherland said.

Della-Paolera said he’s been making the rounds across the community helping seniors better protect themselves.

He said he hopes spreading the awareness makes a difference.

“The most important message is if it doesn’t feel right, take a step back,” Della-Paolera.

He advised to call the authorities or someone trustworthy and always report scams or scam attempts to police.