B.C. unveils $6.6M in food manufacturing grants amid tariff threats

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
Province highlighting food industry efforts to ‘Buy B.C.’
The province is highlighting efforts from the B.C. food industry to avoid buying U.S. produce, amid looming tariffs from the south. Local producer Windset Farms has recently signed an agreement with Save-On-Foods, becoming the grocer's new source of tomatoes – Feb 28, 2025
The B.C. government is contributing $6.6 million in grant funding to food manufacturing firms across the province, saying it will help create jobs and bolster domestic food security.

Jobs Minister Diana Gibson says money from the province’s manufacturing jobs fund will go to seven B.C. companies, including $2 million to Kelowna-based Farming Karma Fruit Co. for a new processing facility and equipment.

B.C. farm forums seek food security solutions

Gibson says the funding will help create 32 jobs in Kelowna, while other firms receiving funding include One Degree Organic Foods in Mission, which makes cereals and other products from non-genetically modified ingredients.

The minister says investing in the province’s food manufacturing sector is crucial to strengthening the B.C. economy, while it’s under threat of “unjustified” tariffs from the United States.

What will tariffs do to food prices?
The Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food say in a statement that Surrey’s Prabu Foods Inc., a vegetarian snack food company, is getting $662,000 to more than quadruple its production capacity.

The statement says other firms getting funding include North Delta Seafoods, Trafa Pharmaceuticals, Brown’s Bay Packing Co. in Campbell River and VitaminLab in Victoria.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

