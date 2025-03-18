Menu

Health

Alberta Health Services confirms measles case found in Taber

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2025 6:34 pm
1 min read
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s front-line health authority says it has learned of a confirmed case of measles in the province’s south.

The case comes after others were confirmed in Edmonton, Calgary and parts of northern Alberta in recent days.

Alberta Health Services says the latest case was found in Taber and involves a visitor who flew to the Calgary airport from Toronto on March 8.

Officials say the person is believed to have rented a car there and driven to the town 51 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

AHS says the person visited multiple places in Taber between March 8 and March 13, including the emergency department at the local health centre.

The agency says people who were potentially exposed and born after 1970 with fewer than two doses of the measles vaccine should monitor themselves for symptoms.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

