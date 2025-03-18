Dinsmore Composite School tackles food scarcity in rural Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Dinsmore Composite School, an hour and a half southwest of Saskatoon, have built their own hydroponic garden tower to grow produce year-round.

Teachers at the school are using this opportunity to not only teach but respond to challenges like fresh produce scarcity and high transportation emissions.

The tower is possible thanks to an $8,000 grant from N:OW for Net-Zero, a project by FES. FES is a youth-led, youth-serving sustainable development organization.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey shares more about the tower and how students are integrating it into the classroom.