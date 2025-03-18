Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Dinsmore Composite School tackles food scarcity in rural Saskatchewan

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted March 18, 2025 6:34 pm
1 min read
Dinsmore Composite School tackles food Scarcity in rural Saskatchewan
WATCH: Students at Dinsmore Composite School, an hour and a half southwest of Saskatoon, have built their own hydroponic garden tower to grow produce year-round.
Students at Dinsmore Composite School, an hour and a half southwest of Saskatoon, have built their own hydroponic garden tower to grow produce year-round.

Teachers at the school are using this opportunity to not only teach but respond to challenges like fresh produce scarcity and high transportation emissions.

The tower is possible thanks to an $8,000 grant from N:OW for Net-Zero, a project by FES. FES is a youth-led, youth-serving sustainable development organization.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey shares more about the tower and how students are integrating it into the classroom.

