Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta energy minister says province won’t use public money to clean up abandoned wells

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean is sworn in at the legislature in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean is sworn in at the legislature in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s energy minister says the government will never use public tax dollars to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells.

Brian Jean says it will never be an option, despite a newly leaked government-funded report listing recommendations for how Alberta should reclaim its nearly 80,000 inactive wells.

Click to play video: 'University of Calgary study looks at abandoned oil well burden in Alberta'
University of Calgary study looks at abandoned oil well burden in Alberta

The recommendations include creating companies backstopped by taxpayers that would acquire abandoned wells and use revenues from them to fund the cleanup.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It also recommends setting up an insurance fund financed by industry that is ultimately backstopped by the province.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the government is considering some of the recommendations in the report but didn’t say which ones.

The province has long debated how to deal with abandoned wells mounting across Alberta, despite existing laws that require companies to clean up their own assets.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices