Fire

‘It’s going to be a good year’: Telegraph Cove begins rebuild after fire

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted March 18, 2025 6:29 pm
1 min read
Multiple buildings in Telegraph Cove went up in flames on New Year's Eve. View image in full screen
Multiple buildings in Telegraph Cove went up in flames on New Year's Eve. Lorraine Landry
After a massive fire destroyed part of a historic Vancouver Island community, restoration efforts are now underway.

Parts of Telegraph Cove were destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve.

The North Island village has been a longstanding hub for ecotourism and, since the blaze, the owners of the resort and other businesses have vowed to rebuild.

Gordie Graham, who owns the Telegraph Cove Resort, said that government approvals have now been obtained for the work and the first step will be removing debris and cleaning up the existing structures.

The boardwalk and docks will be rebuilt, along with the whale watching and bear tour offices.

“I think it’s going to be a good year,” Graham said. “It’s a very important place to so many people and the North Island.”

“The response of our neighbours and everybody else has sure taken the edge off the tragedy.”

Devastating fire destroys heritage buildings in Vancouver Island’s Telegraph Cove
The fire has not dampened the demand as reservations for the summer months are as strong as ever. Graham said he hopes the new resort will be ready by early May.

“The way people have stepped forward, it’s phenomenal,” Graham said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

