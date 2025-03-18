‘It’s going to be a good year’: Telegraph Cove begins rebuild after fire

Send this page to someone via email

After a massive fire destroyed part of a historic Vancouver Island community, restoration efforts are now underway.

Parts of Telegraph Cove were destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve.

The North Island village has been a longstanding hub for ecotourism and, since the blaze, the owners of the resort and other businesses have vowed to rebuild.

Gordie Graham, who owns the Telegraph Cove Resort, said that government approvals have now been obtained for the work and the first step will be removing debris and cleaning up the existing structures.

The boardwalk and docks will be rebuilt, along with the whale watching and bear tour offices.

“I think it’s going to be a good year,” Graham said. “It’s a very important place to so many people and the North Island.”

“The response of our neighbours and everybody else has sure taken the edge off the tragedy.”

The fire has not dampened the demand as reservations for the summer months are as strong as ever. Graham said he hopes the new resort will be ready by early May.

“The way people have stepped forward, it’s phenomenal,” Graham said.