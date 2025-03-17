Offers pour in to help Ukrainian doctor become certified in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian doctor who is now working as a welder in the Fraser Valley has been inundated with offers of financial assistance to cover the cost of his Canadian medical exams.

Alex Martsiv worked as a family doctor in Ukraine for 17 years before the Russian invasion forced him to flee to Canada with his family.

He has been trying to get certified to practice in B.C. but that process could take another three to five years and cost thousands of dollars.

Since Global News first aired Martsiv’s story on Sunday night, dozens of people have made offers to cover those costs.

Mike Munroe, who lives near McBride, north of Valemount, told Global News that he will cover Martsiv’s costs and the town will provide him and his family with a house if he agrees to practice there.

“This community really needs a doctor and we would be more than glad to sponsor him and his family, if, you know, to help this out,” Munroe told Global News.

“And especially if he’d consider coming to this community, which has a hospital that is always in need of a doctor.”

Martsiv said he is so grateful for the open hearts of Canadians and he hopes the government steps up to change the process.

The opposition in B.C.’s legislatur is calling on the province to waive Martsiv’s exam fees and for any other foreign-trained doctors working through the certification process.