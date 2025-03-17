Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

BC Hydro rates to climb 3.75% in each of next 2 years

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Hydro rates going up over next 2 years'
BC Hydro rates going up over next 2 years
Get ready for your electricity bill to go up. Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix announced Monday that BC Hydro rates will increase over the next two years. Global's legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey reports on why the rates are on the rise.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbians can expect to pay a little more on their hydro bills in the next couple of years.

Energy Minister Adrian Dix announced Monday that the province would be directing the BC Utilities Commission to set a 3.75 per cent rate increase at BC Hydro in each of the next two years.

“For the average residential household this year, which currently pays approximately $100 per month, it equates to an additional $3.75 per month,” Dix said.

Click to play video: 'BC Hydro selects 9 new wind power projects'
BC Hydro selects 9 new wind power projects

Dix said the move was meant to ensure “certainty and stability” in electricity rates amid a variety of rising cost pressures.

Story continues below advertisement

Those include paying for BC Hydro’s 10-year, $36-billion capital plan, paying off the Site C dam, costs related to B.C.’s multi-year drought and the effects of inflation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This planned rate adjustment will support critical investments in our system, enabling us to maintain our position as a leader in renewable energy while driving economic growth and creating jobs across British Columbia,” BC Hydro CEO Chris O’Reily said.

Dix said electricity rates in B.C. remain the third-lowest in North America, behind Manitoba and Quebec, also major hydroelectric power producers.

Click to play video: 'First Site C generator powers up'
First Site C generator powers up
Trending Now

He added that hydro rate increases remain 12.7 per cent below the cumulative rate of inflation since 2017.

“Adjusting for inflation, electricity in B.C. is the same today as it was 40 years ago,” Dix said.

Story continues below advertisement

The rate increases will take effect April 1, 2025 and April 1, 2026.

The Site C dam is slated to come fully online this year, increasing the province’s power supply by about eight per cent.

The province has also announced 10 new wind power projects projected to feed a similar volume of electricity to the grid by early next decade.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices