‘Heartbreaking’: Bird flu concerns grow as 1st case in N.B. confirmed

The Atlantic Wildlife Institute in New Brunswick has reported its first bird flu case of 2025, calling it “heartbreaking and worrisome.”

A red-breasted merganser, found sick in a backyard in Shediac last month, was taken to the AWI but died shortly after arriving.

“Alive upon arrival, the signs were severe enough to indicate illness, and with our bio-security protocols still in effect, the merganser was immediately put into quarantine where she passed a short time later,” the AWI posted on Facebook.

Tests showed the bird had avian flu, although a final confirmation will be done by a national lab in Winnipeg.

The virus has also been found in other birds in nearby provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

“This bird was found right around the same time as a large die off of Canada Geese on P.E.I. was detected,” the AWI said.

Bird flu has been spreading in Canada since 2021, causing millions of chickens to be killed to stop the virus.

However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the risk to people is low, as there have been no signs of person-to-person virus spread.

The AWI is warning people to be cautious if they find sick or dead birds.

“If you are going to retrieve (to bring to a rehab facility) use gloves, a disposable container and wash your hands, clothes and shoes afterwards, including the vehicle,” the institute advised.

It also reminded pet owners to keep their birds safe by keeping them indoors, under cover and ensuring to clean cages regularly.

“Avian flu has the potential of infecting mammals as well, as its track record confirms.”

It recommends reporting any unusual bird deaths to authorities to help stop the virus from spreading.

Symptoms of bird flu in birds include lethargy, difficulty standing, tremors, seizures and trouble breathing.

The AWI stressed that although the red-breasted merganser could not be saved, removing it helped prevent the virus from spreading to other animals.