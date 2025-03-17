RBC Training Ground seeks Canada’s next Olympians in Lethbridge

RBC Training Ground gives young athletes a chance to test their skills and be scouted by national sport organizations. Athletes tried out at the University of Lethbridge on March 15.

The program, now in its 10th year, aims to identify and fund future Olympians, matching them with sports they may have never considered. With 21 Olympians and 14 medals already linked to the program, its success speaks for itself.

Lethbridge has already produced top-tier athletes like Ryan Sommer, a former shot-putter who won bronze in bobsleigh at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The event provides a unique opportunity for athletes to explore Olympic sports beyond the mainstream. Many competitors transition from other sports, unaware of their potential in disciplines like bobsleigh or cycling. RBC Training Ground also offers financial support to those selected, helping promising athletes overcome barriers to training and competition, and ensuring that raw talent is given the chance to shine on the world stage.

Recruiters believe the next Canadian Olympian could be among this year’s participants. While athletic ability is key, recruiters say attitude and effort are just as important. Athletes are encouraged to approach the event with an open mind and give it their best shot. Another try-out will be held at the University of Calgary on March 22, as well as in other provinces through April and May.