Crime

Man shot, injured in wooded area where he was living in Burnaby, B.C.: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police in Metro Vancouver say they’re investigating a shooting that injured a 71-year-old man on Saturday.

A statement from Burnaby RCMP says officers found the victim in a wooded area near Highway 1 and Willingdon Avenue, where the man was apparently living.

While the man’s injuries appear serious, police say he was in stable condition after being taken to hospital for treatment.

The Mounties say the shooting is believed to have been isolated.

They say officers were called to the area at about 10:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

