Man shot, injured in wooded area where he was living in Burnaby, B.C.: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Metro Vancouver say they’re investigating a shooting that injured a 71-year-old man on Saturday.

A statement from Burnaby RCMP says officers found the victim in a wooded area near Highway 1 and Willingdon Avenue, where the man was apparently living.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While the man’s injuries appear serious, police say he was in stable condition after being taken to hospital for treatment.

The Mounties say the shooting is believed to have been isolated.

They say officers were called to the area at about 10:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment.