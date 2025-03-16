Menu

Canada

Toronto bar where 12 were injured in mass shooting issues statement

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 16, 2025 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Manhunt underway for suspects in Scarborough pub mass shooting'
Manhunt underway for suspects in Scarborough pub mass shooting
RELATED: Manhunt underway for suspects in Scarborough pub mass shooting
The owners of a bar in Scarborough, Ont., where a mass shooting injured 12 people say they are “heartbroken” by the events that took place during the grand opening.

The Piper Arms at Scarborough Town Centre was celebrating its opening night on Friday, March 7, when three men entered the bar and began shooting into the crowd.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
“We’ve seen a lot of shootings, a lot of videos. But tonight’s shooting – these guys just looked at the crowd and opened fire,” Supt. Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police Service told reporters at the scene.

A total of 12 people were injured – seven by bullets and the others by flying glass. The three suspects are still outstanding.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we’re incredibly grateful to first responders and law enforcement for their quick response,” the owners of Piper Arms said in a recently released statement.

“The safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority. We are cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate, and we are relieved that no lives were lost.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

