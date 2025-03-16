Toronto bar where 12 were injured in mass shooting issues statement

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a bar in Scarborough, Ont., where a mass shooting injured 12 people say they are “heartbroken” by the events that took place during the grand opening.

The Piper Arms at Scarborough Town Centre was celebrating its opening night on Friday, March 7, when three men entered the bar and began shooting into the crowd.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’ve seen a lot of shootings, a lot of videos. But tonight’s shooting – these guys just looked at the crowd and opened fire,” Supt. Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police Service told reporters at the scene.

A total of 12 people were injured – seven by bullets and the others by flying glass. The three suspects are still outstanding.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we’re incredibly grateful to first responders and law enforcement for their quick response,” the owners of Piper Arms said in a recently released statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority. We are cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate, and we are relieved that no lives were lost.”