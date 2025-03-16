Confirmed measles case in Calgary area prompts AHS public alert

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a public alert after a case of measles has been confirmed in the Calgary area that could have resulted in the possible exposure to others.

The alert was issued Friday evening. A representative with AHS tells Global News that currently one person has been confirmed and that they were out in public at the following locations while infectious.

March 8, 2025 Airdrie Superstore, 300 Veterans Blvd. NE, Airdrie. Exposure time period: Approx. 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Airdrie Superstore, 300 Veterans Blvd. NE, Airdrie. Exposure time period: Approx. 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. March 9, 2025 New Horizon Mall – Sky Castle Family Entertainment Centre and cafeteria. 260300 Writing Creek Cresc., Balza. Exposure time period: Approx. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

New Horizon Mall – Sky Castle Family Entertainment Centre and cafeteria. 260300 Writing Creek Cresc., Balza. Exposure time period: Approx. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. March 11, 2025 Airdrie Urgent Care. 604 Main St. S., Airdri. Exposure time period: Approx. 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Airdrie Urgent Care. 604 Main St. S., Airdri. Exposure time period: Approx. 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. March 12, 2025 One Health Associate Medical Clinic. 836 1 Ave. NW, #201, Airdrie. Exposure time period: Approx. 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

AHS recommended that anyone who was born in 1970 or after who attended these places during those times to monitor for measles symptoms such as cough and runny nose, red eyes, and fever.

Someone who has been infected may also notice a red blotchy rash starting “behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs” appearing three to seven days after a fever begins.

Dr. Craig Jenne, a professor at the University of Calgary in microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases, says the airborne virus is one of the if not the “most infectious virus” doctors deal with today.

“If somebody for example were to go into a place of business or school and then leave, the virus can be in the air even for a couple hours after they’ve left and somebody coming into that space even an hour later might be exposed and inhale the virus and even become infected,” says Dr. Jenne.

It is suggested for anyone who believes that they may have been exposed to the virus to double-check that they’ve received two doses of the measles vaccination and that anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to stay home and call Health Link at 811 before seeking medical attention at any health provider.

According to Dr. Jenne, the best protection against the virus is vaccination. However, he says that 90 per cent of people need to be fully vaccinated for herd immunity to stop the spread — adding in Alberta “most places are well below that” allowing the virus to spread easily.

“We tend to underestimate just how severe this can be,” says Dr. Jenne.

“A percentage of patients with measles will require hospitalization, some will require intensive care unit treatment and tragically as we’ve seen in Ontario last year and in the southern U.S., people can lose their lives to this infection,” he adds.