Astros top Blue Jays 6-5 behind late winner

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WEST PALM BEACH – Tyler Whitaker hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday in spring training action.

With two outs, Whitaker’s line-drive single scored Ben Gamel after Ryan Wrobleski was walked.

Toronto, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, got going early with a three-run first inning. Andres Gimenez hit a two-run triple to open the scoring and Ernie Clement brought Gimenez home on a sacrifice fly.

Story continues below advertisement

After making it a one-run game, the Astros scored three in the fifth inning to take their first lead. Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer and then Quincy Hamilton hit a ground rule double to drive Zach Dezenzo home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the seventh, Rainer Nunez made it a one-run game for Toronto with a single that drove Steward Berroa home after a fielding error from Houston left fielder Chas McCormick. Addison Barger then knotted the score with a sac fly that got Josh Rivera to home plate.

Hayden Wesneski surrendered two hits, three runs and four walks while striking out three batters in 3 1/3 innings as Houston’s starter.

Yariel Rodriguez gave up three hits, two runs and three walks along with striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings starting on the mound for Toronto.

The Blue Jays next play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in Jupiter, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.