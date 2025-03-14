SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Astros top Blue Jays 6-5 behind late winner

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WEST PALM BEACH – Tyler Whitaker hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday in spring training action.

With two outs, Whitaker’s line-drive single scored Ben Gamel after Ryan Wrobleski was walked.

Toronto, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, got going early with a three-run first inning. Andres Gimenez hit a two-run triple to open the scoring and Ernie Clement brought Gimenez home on a sacrifice fly.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

After making it a one-run game, the Astros scored three in the fifth inning to take their first lead. Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer and then Quincy Hamilton hit a ground rule double to drive Zach Dezenzo home.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the seventh, Rainer Nunez made it a one-run game for Toronto with a single that drove Steward Berroa home after a fielding error from Houston left fielder Chas McCormick. Addison Barger then knotted the score with a sac fly that got Josh Rivera to home plate.

Hayden Wesneski surrendered two hits, three runs and four walks while striking out three batters in 3 1/3 innings as Houston’s starter.

Trending Now

Yariel Rodriguez gave up three hits, two runs and three walks along with striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings starting on the mound for Toronto.

The Blue Jays next play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in Jupiter, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices